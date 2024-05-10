Auckland City is beatable: Singh

Rewa football head coach Rodeck Singh

Rewa football head coach Rodeck Singh is confident they have what it takes to create history in the OFC Men’s Champions League in Tahiti.

Singh believes they can match the defending champions, Auckland City.

He says Rewa has the skills and talent just like Auckland City.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is football, Auckland City is beatable, we can beat them but it requires a lot of concentration, requires us to stay in the game”

Singh emphasizes they are approaching the competition with a focused mindset and concentration.

He also expresses their intention to create wonders in Tahiti.

Rewa will meet the New Zealand side in their first pool game at 10 am on Sunday.