RKS, Sila no show at Eastern Zone 7s

Action from QVS vs Lelean U18 clash

Defaults marred the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Eastern Zone 7s competition at Laucala Bay today with some schools not turning up.

Ratu Kadavulevu School and the Sila Central High School Under-16 and Under-18 boys teams were the most notable omissions.

Eastern Zone President Solomone Seru says while it was unfortunate that some teams did not make it, it did not take anything away from those schools that showed up to push for a spot in the national competition in two weeks’ time.

Article continues after advertisement

“Few of the schools did not turn up this morning like RKS and Sila Central. Maybe they have other commitments and we had rostered them and some teams that were supposed to play them today have won by default.”

Queen Victoria School looked dominant in the boy’s Under-18 and Under-16 grades while Sila Central and Adi Cakobau Secondary are the in-form teams in the girl’s category.

The Eastern Zone finals will be held this afternoon.