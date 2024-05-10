Belief key for Western Force

[Source: Western Force]

There’s no doubt the belief remains in the Western Force squad as they gun for a late-season Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific finals push starting with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Perth, Australia tomorrow.

With four rounds to go, the Force is at the bottom of the standings and behind the eighth placed Drua by seven points.

Western Force head coach Simon Cron says there’s no doubts about the belief in the team, they just got to put it together for 85 minutes.

Cron every game is a final so players have to step up.

The Force hosts the Drua tomorrow at 11:55pm and the game will air LIVE on FBC Sports.