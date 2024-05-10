Ratu Wiliame challenges businesses

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has laid the challenge for businesses in the country to propel economic growth, among other things.

Speaking at the launch of the 2024 Fiji Business Excellence Awards in Suva, Ratu Wiliame applauds the business community for driving Fiji’s prosperity.

The President also highlighted the commitment of both the private and public sectors.

He says from the over 137 organizations recognized over the years for business excellence through the awards, the majority are from the private sector.

Ratu Wiliame calls on businesses to diversify operations for common goals.

“Develop innovative ideas, incorporate smart or green solutions and employer people relations with the ultimate goal to increasing economic output, elevate social economic standards and improve deliveries to stakeholders.”

The President says the FBEA commitment to excellence is a continuous improvement and worthy of recognition.

He says such awards play a decisive role in driving economic prosperity.