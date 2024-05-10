U19 women’s cricket set for Bali

Fourteen women will be representing the country in Bali, Indonesia for the first time in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup qualifiers.

Players were presented with their jerseys today before they depart our shores tomorrow.

Coach Sanjiv Dubey says the formation of this team is a great achievement compared to other Pacific Island.

He also says this shows Fiji is in the right path in terms of cricket development.

“Moreover the investment they have done, the things they have put into the girls to come together during tournaments, i know they brought a lot of girls together to paly against each other and finalizing the last four teams.”

Dubey is thankful to Cricket Fiji for placing its trust in him.

The 14 players were selected from a total of 80 girls who had initially tried out for a spot.

The East Asia World Cup Qualifiers will be held in Bali, Indonesia from May 14th until the 20th. The team will depart our shores tomorrow.