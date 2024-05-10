Fiji FACT pool fixtures released

[File Photo]

Nadroga and Rewa will open the 2024 Digicel Fiji FACT at Subrail Park in Labasa at 12:30pm on May 31st.

The Fiji Football Association have released the fixtures for the group games.

Day one will also see Rewa playing Navua at 2:3opm followed by Lautoka and Ba at 4:30pm before there’ll be an official opening ceremony at 6:30pm.

Hosts Labasa will wrap up the first day against Nasinu at 7pm.

The Fiji FA will have a President’s Cup at 11am to start things off on day two and then Navua faces Nasinu at 1pm.

Nadroga meets Lautoka at 3pm, Ba battles Nadi at 5pm before Labasa faces Rewa.

On Sunday June 2nd, Lautoka and Nadi starts the day at 10am, this match will be followed by Ba and Nadroga at 12pm then Rewa play Nasinu at 2pm.

The last match of the group stage will see Labasa takes on Navua at 4pm.