Sims hinted to join Storm

Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims has reportedly “agreed” to join the Storm but until next season due to Melbourne’s tight 2022 salary cap.

Sims had been linked to a move to the Storm prior to the powerhouse club copping three brutal injury blows in Round 1.

The 32-year-old’s Dragons contract expires at the end of the season and the club has already informed him that he won’t be offered a new deal.

Sims was also overlooked for selection in Round 1.

