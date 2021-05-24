Rugby
Sims hinted to join Storm
March 15, 2022 12:40 pm
Tariq Sims. [Source: NRL]
Fiji Bati forward Tariq Sims has reportedly “agreed” to join the Storm but until next season due to Melbourne’s tight 2022 salary cap.
Sims had been linked to a move to the Storm prior to the powerhouse club copping three brutal injury blows in Round 1.
The 32-year-old’s Dragons contract expires at the end of the season and the club has already informed him that he won’t be offered a new deal.
Sims was also overlooked for selection in Round 1.
The Dragons will face the Panthers on Friday at 7 pm.
Meanwhile, you can catch the Storm vs Rabbitohs match live on the FBC Sports channel on Thursday at 9 pm.
The delayed coverage of Sharks and Eels will be shown on Sunday at 9.30 pm on the FBC Sports channel.
