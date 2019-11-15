Home

Reece back for All Blacks

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 5, 2020 12:17 pm
Sevu Reece

Fiji born All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been named to start against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Reece missed the last three tests against the Wallabies.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has made some changes for his side’s final match against the Wallabies this year, with young Crusaders star Will Jordan and Blues powerhouse Akira Ioane getting handed their Test debuts.

Ioane finally makes his debut for the All Blacks after years of hanging on the team’s fringes.

Other debutants for this Saturday’s Test in Brisbane include Asafo Aumua and Cullen Grace who are both on the bench alongside Jordan.

