Full Coverage
Rugby

Rotuisolia, Kerr injured after Reds clash

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 15, 2022 3:05 pm
Ratu Leone Rotuisolia (From Left)and Baden Kerr. [Source: Getty Images]

Fijian Drua players Ratu Leone Rotuisolia and Baden Kerr were injured in last weekend’s clash against the Reds and will not feature in this week’s Super Rugby match.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says both players sustained knee injuries and are being closely monitored by the medical team.

Byrne has confirmed Nemani Nagusa and Kitione Taliga are back in training, while Kalione Nasoko is still recovering from the knee injury he sustained during their trial match.

Byrne says he is meeting with the medical team this afternoon, to get the injury update and will confirm by Thursday as to which players will miss out.

“Ratu Leone Rotuisolia his knee is not good so he is probably needing a scan done there, and he is going to probably miss a few weeks. And Baden Kerr, he is probably going to need some scanning on his knee as well. Everyone else is recovering, it is early days.”

He adds they’re expecting a tough clash against the Force on Saturday at 3.35pm.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

