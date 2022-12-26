Reynolds anticipates future with Bulldogs

Josh Reynolds. [Source: HubFC]

Canterbury veteran Josh Reynolds does not know what his future holds but he is glad to be back with the club he loves.

Reynolds believes he knows what it takes to be a Bulldog as he pursues an unlikely NRL homecoming.

The 33-year-old was handed a train-and-trial deal to return to his former club ahead of the 2023 season after two seasons in the Super League.

Reynolds left the NRL in 2020 after a turbulent 12 months that included a domestic violence case, for which he was cleared, with a former partner.

But now the experienced playmaker is solely focused on doing what he can for his beloved Bulldogs after an honest conversation with rugby league supremo Phil Gould.

