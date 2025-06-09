Red and black ready to shine in double final showdown

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Naitasiri Team Manager Penaia Naqase says it’s been a great year of rugby, not only for the senior men’s and Under-20 sides, who will both play in the Skipper Cup final, but also for the province as a whole, which is gearing up to support their men’s teams one last time this Saturday.

He acknowledges the die-hard support of their people and looks forward to seeing the game venue painted red and black this weekend.

While the excitement among supporters is high, Naqase says the team remains confident ahead of the match and cheekily adds that this weekend’s Skipper Cup final will be more like a “Naitasiri versus Naitasiri” affair.

“Malolo has quite a few players who were developed in Naitasiri Rugby — they came up through our system before venturing out. Secondly, even their captain is from Naitasiri. So this weekend’s final will be more of a Naitasiri versus Naitasiri match. ”

Naqase assures that the team will give a good game this weekend especially as they make a finals appearance after three years.

The last time Naitasiri played in the final was against Nadi in 2022.

It’s been 15 years since they last won the Skipper Cup.

The last time they met Malolo was in round one of the Skipper Cup where Naitasiri claimed a 39-16 win to also retain the Farebrother trophy at Ratu Cakobau Park in August.

They meet again at 3pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

