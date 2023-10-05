Radradra in doubt for Portugal

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians coaching staff is expected to make minimal changes to their matchday 23 against Portugal in their last Rugby World Cup pool match.

Head coach Simon Raiwalui is highly likely to field our top side again for this important clash as our quarterfinal hopes depend on it.

Winger Semi Radradra is expected to be rested this week due to injury as he didn’t train with the team at the Lormont club ground on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, captain Waisea Nayacalevu who missed Tuesday’s session was back running with the side yesterday.

Coach Simon Raiwalui is happy with the healthy competition in the squad knowing seven players have yet to make their World Cup appearance.

Raiwalui and his assistant coaches have another tough selection but he says consistency will be the key for them.

“It is a tough one, we’ve been looking for consistency in terms of our selection and obviously very aware that some players have not played as well so they’re pushing hard for selection and we’ve put the challenge out this week to go out and win their spot, it’s obviously a very important game for us.”

The former national captain says no one is guaranteed a spot after last weekend’s clash with Georgia.

“I think a lot of our players didn’t have a good game so we assessed why we were a little bit off, there’s no pointing fingers at certain positions and we’ve challenged the team at trainings to earn your spots so we’ve put the challenge out.”

Our squad has a day off today before they return to training tomorrow.

The team to face Portugal at 7am on Monday will be announced tomorrow night.