Offer for Tuwai still open

The Fiji Rugby Union is still waiting for a response from two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai on their offer to coach the Fijiana 7s team.

According to FRU chief executive Rovereto Nayacalevu, they have already offered the position of head coach to Jerry Tuwai.

However, Tuwai has indicated that he still hopes to make one last outing for the Fiji Men’s 7s side before taking up coaching.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’ve already had a conversation with Jerry in that space, to find out what he intends to do, and he has indicated an interest in coaching. We’ve asked him to come in and probably allow us to formalize that in upskilling him to the level he needs to be. But that offer is still open for Jerry, at the moment he has indicated he wants to play his last tournament at the Hong Kong 7s.”

Nayacalevu says the offer to coach the women’s national side is still open for Tuwai as they want to make use of his knowledge and experience on the field.

He says FRU has been taking applications and conducting interviews for the position.