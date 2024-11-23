Nine new faces in Fijiana 7s side

Lavena Cavuru [Source: World Rugby]

Only four out of the 13 players named by Interim Head Coach, Timoci Volavola, in his Fijiana side for the Dubai tournament have World Sevens Series experience.

Lavena Cavuru, Ana Maria Naimasi, Mereani Rogosau and Ilisapeci Delaiwau are the familiar names in the squad.

The nine new players are Mere Vocevoce, Sera Bolatini, Silika Qalo, Ruth Raketekete, Varanisese Qoro, Vika Nakacia, Milika Drugunavanua and Livia Naidei.

Fiji will play China, Ireland and Australia in pool play.

The Dubai 7s will be held next weekend and the our Men’s side have New Zealand, USA and Spain in its group.