Nick Farr-Jones urges Rugby Australia to adopt New Zealand-styled approach

Former Wallabies captain Nick Farr-Jones has urged Rugby Australia to take a New Zealand-styled approach to controlling the game.

Farr-Jones and former Wallaby Phil Kearns have led a campaign for change over the past week, wanting to see a system in place where Rugby Australia would rule the game.

Farr-Jones told The Rugby Wrap podcast that the constitution of rugby has to change.

Article continues after advertisement

Farr-Jones shared his thoughts with RA executive chairman Paul McLean and influential new director Peter Wiggs earlier in the week and said the ideas were well received.