Man remanded for allegedly stealing over $96,000

A 31-year-old man has been remanded in custody for allegedly stealing more than $96, 000.

He appeared in the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday.

He has been charged with general dishonesty causing a loss and theft.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged that the accused while being employed as an internal auditor for a business group in Labasa, between the 1st and 13th January 2022 stole assorted recharge cards worth more than $96,000.

The matter has been adjourned to June 7th for plea.