New sponsor on board the Fijian Drua

[ FilePhoto ]

The Fijian Drua today welcomed, Flick Hygiene, on board as a major sponsor.

The partnership, announced today, will see Flick Hygiene’s branding prominently featured on the shorts of both the Drua men’s and women’s teams for the next two seasons.

Drua chief executive, Mark Evans, welcomed Flick Hygiene to their family, highlighting the significance of having a well-respected Fijian company supporting both teams equally.

Article continues after advertisement

He praised Flick Hygiene’s commitment to international standards and industry leadership in Fiji, emphasizing the company’s role in local termite eradication programs in Lautoka.

“We are especially thankful to them for working with local authorities on termite eradication programs and look forward to helping bring more attention to this important exercise.”

Flick Hygiene Director Mohammed Zakariah expressed pride in partnering with the Drua, noting the company’s active role in supporting sports in Fiji, particularly football.

He described the Drua’s journey as an inspiration that unites Fijians worldwide, making it an easy decision to come on board as a major sponsor.

“The team at Flick Hygiene are massive fans of the Drua, so when the opportunity arose, we were only too happy to accept.”

The sponsorship agreement covers the 2025 and 2026 seasons of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific and Super Rugby Women’s competitions.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link