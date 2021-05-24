Namosi holds Tailevu to a draw

Tailevu fought hard to hold Namosi 21-21 in the Skipper Cup competition at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Namosi were clinical in the first minutes of play and were rewarded with a penalty.

Scrum half Peniasi Ratu executed the kick perfectly giving them a 3-nil lead.

Tailevu replied with a penalty, and Alivereti Mocelutu booted the equalizer to tie the score at 3-all.

The host turned the game around in just a few minutes, while applying pressure on the Namosi defence.

A break from Adriu Waiyaga from just a few meters from the half meter mark, saw him sprint over for Tailevu’s first try, and a comfortable 10-3 lead.

While Tailevu started to find the rhythm in the game, Namosi continuous gave away penalties and missed chances.

Tailevu camped near the Namosi territory, before Pita Raikoso dove over for a corner try, the conversion from Mocelutu gave them a 15-3 lead.

Namosi were not out of the game yet, and with some final play in the dying minutes of the first half gave way to Esala Nalobo to cross over just before the halftime whistle, to close the gap to 15-8.

Namosi started off with a try to Seremaia Kaumailevuka and lock the score at 15-all.

Namosi’s Ratu booted two penalties with Mocelutu adding another two penalties to end the game at 21-all.