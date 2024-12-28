Montpellier heaps further pressure onto Racing 92 after Top 14 win

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Former England coach Stuart Lancaster remains under pressure as Racing 92 director of rugby after Jordan Uelese crossed in Montpellier’s 21-17 win over the Parisians.

It’s Racing’s fourth defeat in five games across all competitions as former Wallaby Feleti Kaitu’u was one of three players yellow carded in the loss.

Former England No 8 Billy Vunipola claimed his first try for Montpellier, opening their account in the 15th minute.

Nolann Le Garrec kept Racing in the game with a quartet of penalties.

However, Uelese’s try just after half time helped Montpellier take the lead after Racing went down to 13 players.

It was the former Rebels’ second try in two games after crossing in their Challenge Cup win over Ospreys

Elsewhere, Bayonne centre Sireli Maqala moved clear as the French Top 14’s leading try scorer on Saturday crossing in his side’s 27-21 win at Vannes.

Fiji’s Maqala claimed his ninth league try of the season, one more than Lyon scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud, as his Basque outfit moved up to fourth in the table.

The 24-year-old was joined on the scoresheet with tries from hooker Lucas Martin, Argentina back-rower Rodrigo Bruni as well as 12 points from the boot by fly-half Joris Segonds.

Vannes remain bottom of the standings after their ninth loss in 12 games of their maiden campaign in the top-flight.

Toulon are up to third thanks to a 56-25 hammering of Pau as France winger Gabin Villiere claimed a double.

Last season’s losing finalists Bordeaux-Begles went above Toulouse to top spot holding off Castres for a 13-3 victory as ex-Ireland fly-half Joey Carbery kicked eight points in torrential rain.

“The score isn’t great but what’s important is that we’ve won at Castres,” Bordeaux-Begles centre Yoram Moefana told Canal+.

“The team was solid, and stayed together, we’re very happy,” he added.

On Sunday, record 23-time champions Toulouse face Lyon without their Olympic seven gold medallist Antoine Dupont as the scrum-half is rested following two weeks of Champions Cup action.