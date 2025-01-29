Masibaka called up by Scotland coach

Alexander Masibaka [Source: BBC Sports]

Former Western Force and Australia-born number eight, Alexander Masibaka, has been called up by Scotland rugby head coach Gregor Townsend to be part of the Six Nations squad.

Many didn’t expect the shock call-up as Masibaka plays in the second tier of French rugby or Pro D2.

Masibaka replaces Josh Bayliss, who suffered a groin injury while playing for Bath against Sale on Monday.

The 23-year-old Masibaka whose dad is a Fijian has impressed in the Pro D2 where he is on loan from Montpellier and qualifies for Scotland through his Scottish-born mother.

The young number eight was born in Perth and played briefly for Western Force before being signed by French club Montpellier in 2022.

Masibaka, has scored 12 tries in 30 games for his club in south-west France, where he plays with former England winger Jonny May.

Scotland’s management have been tracking him since 2021 and want a closer look at his power and ball-carrying game.

Their interest in him grew with the injury to Bayliss, who was so impressive in the autumn Tests.