Marist backs Nasinu Secondary

Nasinu Secondary School will not need to worry about support as they prepare to compete in the Vodafone Deans Trophy Under-18 semi-finals this weekend.

The school received a timely boost in terms of rugby supplies from fellow Southern zone side, Marist Brothers High School, one of their biggest rivals in the competition.

Marist’s assistant principal Lekima Nasau and head boy visited the school yesterday and handed over rugby supplies to help their under-18 side prepare for the semis.

Nasau says while they may be rivals on the rugby team, Marist will be supporting Nasinu to the competition and wishes them the very best as they prepare to take on Cuvu College this weekend.

“We are here to support our Nasinu first 15 teams in solidarity as Southern Zone rugby. While fierce rivals on the field, our journey has come to an end but we support Nasinu totally. Our motto is ‘I am my brother’s keeper’. Rugby is not about only what happens on the field but off the field as well, best wishes to Nasinu.”

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Queen Victoria School is one win away from maintaining their status as defending champions as they prepare to face Ratu Navula College.