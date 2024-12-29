Maqala and Tagi’s Bayonne shines again

[Source: Aviron Bayonnais Rugby/Facebook]

Four Fijians were in action when Bayonne played Castres in the French Top 14 today but it was Sireli Maqala’s side that came out victorious.

Maqala and Luke Tagi featured for Bayonne in their 33-12 win over Vilimoni Botitu and Leone Nakarawa’s Castres.

Botitu and Maqala wore the number 13 jersey for their respective sides.

Maqala was again on the score sheet when he crossed Castres try line in the 80th minute which brings his total in the competition to 10.

Other Fijians that played today also includes Lekima Tagitagivalu whose Pau outfit defeated Vannes 48-24.

Alivereti Raka and Peceli Yato couldn’t help Clermont record a win after going down 22-18 to Montpellier in a tight encounter.

Former Flying Fijians fullback Setareki Tuicuvu and his Toulon team lost 17-21 to competition leaders, Bordeaux.

Tomorrow morning Josua Tuisova and Vinaya Habosi will run out for Racing 92 against Semi Radradra’s Lyon.