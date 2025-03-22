Maitoga excited to be part of Marist 7s

Nalutu Brothers rep Saiasi Maitoga is embracing the experience of big-city life and the excitement of playing at the national stadium for the first time at this year’s Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament.

For Maitoga, the opportunity to compete on such a grand stage is both thrilling and inspiring, as he looks forward to showcasing his talent in front of a passionate rugby crowd.

He says while this experience was a first it’s definitely not the last.

Article continues after advertisement

‘We’re always playing at Vanualevu and have not played in this crowd before this tournament and we’d like to thank God for protecting us when we travelled to Suva from Vanualevu.’

Just like majority of the talented players, the former Suva Under-20 player is hoping to one day represent the country on the international stage.

He says the Nalutu Brothers are also hoping to return for next year’s tournament for the experience and atmosphere.

The 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s will conclude this evening with the men’s final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE coverage on viti.plus for FJD 69.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.