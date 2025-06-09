Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka daughter of Seru Rabeni carries on the legacy

Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka celebrating with team mates after the final whistle. [Photo Supplied]

Bua lass Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka, the daughter of late Flying Fijian and World Sevens player Seru Rabeni, was part of a dominant New Zealand side that defeated NZ Cavaliers Under-18 27-10 to secure the Global Youth Sevens title.

The win capped a strong campaign for the New Zealand side and marked another major milestone for Rabeni-Vatuloka, whose rugby journey began at just 10 years old with community club Tawa in Wellington, where she first played 15s in mixed teams and developed her passion for the game.

Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka also carries her Nau’s name Timoci Vatuloka from Drekena, Rewa.

Article continues after advertisement

Lynda’s koro ni vasu is Suvavou.

Her pathway has not been without setbacks.

A serious knee injury ruled her out for two seasons, but she returned in Year 11 and later received a surprise call-up to the New Zealand Under-18 squad.

[Lynda and her other Fijian team mate Levonah Motuliki who has maternal links to Komo Kabara in Lau.]

Now in her third appearance at the Global Youth Sevens, Rabeni-Vatuloka says the tournament continues to be one of the toughest youth competitions, bringing together elite teams from New Zealand, Australia, the United States, South Africa, Fiji, Canada, Japan and China.

Despite limited preparation time, the New Zealand girls produced a composed performance in the final to overcome Cavaliers Under-18, underlining their connection and discipline on the big stage.

“It’s credit to our management and the group we had. There’s no other team I’d rather win with.”

She also highlights the pool match against NZFiji as a personal highlight, praising the intensity and shared culture between Fijian players spread across different teams.

[NZ Under 18 clinched both the girls and boys title.]

With a major international title now added to her resume, Rabeni-Vatuloka says her focus remains on continued improvement, playing for her teammates and contributing to the growth of women’s rugby.

Levonah Motuliki who has maternal links to Komo Kabara in Lau is the second Fijian girl that was also part of the winning team.

Meanwhile the tournament concluded at Dilworth School , Epsom in Auckland New Zealand last Sunday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.