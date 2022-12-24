London Irish hands Saracens first loss

[Source: London Irish/Twitter]

Flying Fijians lock Apisalome Ratuniyarawa and the London Irish handed Saracens their first Gallagher Premiership defeat this morning.

London Irish survived a spell with 12 men to secure a 29-20 win.

Ollie Hassell-Collins and Chandler Cunningham-South crossed for Irish and Paddy Jackson kicked 19 points, with both sides seeing red for high tackles.

Jackson landed five penalties to punish an indiscipline Saracens and converted both scores as the Irish held out.

Saracens crossed through Kapeli Pifeleti and Sean Maitland.

In another match, Newcastle beat Sale 20-14.

Meanwhile, in the United Rugby Championship, Viliame Mata’s Edinburgh lost to Glasgow Warriors 16-10, Ulster edged Connacht 22-20,

Stomers defeat Bulls 37-27 while the Sharks thrashed the Lions 37-10.

[Source: BBC Sport]