Leinster knock 14-man Bath out of Champions Cup

Bath prop Beno Obano was sent off in the second half as Leinster knocked the Premiership leaders out of the Investec Champions Cup with a 47 – 21 victory.

Obano was shown two yellow cards – the first for a high tackle on Jamison Gibson-Park, and the second for a scrum offence which Leinster punished in a clinical final 20 minutes.

Benetton’s surprise 32-25 victory over La Rochelle at home meant Johann van Graan’s side slipped from fourth to fifth in Pool 2, and into the Challenge Cup.

Leinster, meanwhile, extended their winning run to 13 matches, booking top spot in the pool and a home last-16 tie.

Bath came out the quicker of the two sides and scored twice through Alfie Barbeary and Tom de Glanville.

Robbie Henshaw responded with two tries before Jack Conan added a third, but De Glanville crossed for his second as Bath snatched a half-time lead.

Two second-half tries from RG Snyman and one each for Garry Ringrose and Gibson-Park punished 14-man Bath.