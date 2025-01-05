Koroibete joins Oceania Sports Management

Wallabies star Marika Koroibete has signed with Oceania Sports Management, joining the organization as he continues to make his mark in world rugby.

Koroibete, who plies his trade in Japan for Saitama Wild Knights, expressed excitement about the move and his plans for the future.

“I am very happy to join Oceania Sports Management. I have joined Oceania as it focuses on player welfare and development on and off the field, and I look forward to giving back to emerging players, especially from Fiji and the Pacific Islands, when my career ends.”

Article continues after advertisement

The partnership shows Koroibete’s commitment to not only advancing his career but also supporting the development of future rugby talent from his home region.