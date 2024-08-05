Kolinisau hopes to stay on

Fiji 7s men's coach Osea Kolinisau

Fiji 7s men’s coach Osea Kolinisau says that his future with Fiji Rugby now rests in the hands of the board and management.

Kolinisau, who took up the coaching role in March, says that his current contract is only for six months.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist expressed his enthusiasm about the young talent in the squad and looks forward to continue working with them.

Fiji 7s coach Osea Kolinisau getting interviewed by the media after their welcoming ceremony in Nadi yesterday [Source: FRU/ Facebook]

He adds that if he is asked to stay on as coach, he would do so without hesitation.

“Let’s see what they want as for me I would like to stay but it’s upto them and a few negotiations should happen to see where to next but i’m proud of where we’re at right now especially the new class of players we have.”

As the end of this term approaches, Kolinisau says is eagerly awaiting their decision which will shape his next steps.

He adds that it will be exciting times for Fiji Rugby if given the chance to continue as coach.