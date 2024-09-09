Kolinisau coach for another four years

Fiji Men’s 7s head coach Osea Kolinisau has been re-appointed as coach for the next four years.

This was announced by Fiji Rugby Union chair Peter Mazey during a press conference at the Rugby House in Suva.

Kolinisau says choosing to remain as coach the national side was an easy decision, and he is looking forward to the next four years with the side.

The former Fiji 7s captain says thanked the committee for reinstating him as coach, and he cannot wait to get their preparation started with the side for the next HSBC 7s series.

Kolinisau helped the national men’s 7s team win silver at the recent 2024 Paris Olympics, and will be working towards the next Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028.