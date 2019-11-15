It was about rugby, not me: Beauden Barrett

It was about rugby, not me. That’s the message from new Blues recruit Beauden Barrett after his debut victory against the Hurricanes at Eden Park yesterday afternoon.

Moving north from the Hurricanes in 2020, Barrett’s debut came as New Zealand welcomed the return of rugby, and sport on the whole, following the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, fate would dictate that Barrett’s first appearance in a Blues jersey just so happened to be against his former side, the Hurricanes.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking after the Blues’ 30-20 victory in front of a packed Eden Park, though, Barrett was very eager to point out that the significance of rugby’s return more than outweighed any personal storyline between himself and the Hurricanes.

Barrett and the Blues will this week travel south to Hamilton, taking on the Chiefs in their second match of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: TVNZ]