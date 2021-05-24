International teams in Fiji sets platform for locals says O’connor

The inclusion of an international team like New Zealand sets the platform for local women’s 7s players.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says the Black Ferns participation in the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series has been a major boost for local players.

He says this counts as an inspiration for 7s players to have a feel of what it’s like to play against world-class players.

“A great opportunity for our female players, I’m proud because most of them are young players we have 15 year old, 16, 17 and to get this opportunity to watch the NZ 7s team Olympic gold medalist and World Champion I think it’ll be an inspiration for them.”

O’Connor says players will now realize the standard they have to reach in order to also compete internationally.

The Black Ferns will be part of the Fiji Rugby International 7s at Churchill Park in Lautoka from Friday and Saturday.

You can catch all the live action on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks 7s team will compete in next week’s 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.