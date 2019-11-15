Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Henry Speight to join Biarritz

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 15, 2020 12:40 pm
Henry Speight [Source: Planetrugby]

Fijian-born Australian Wallabies winger Henry Speight will soon be joining Flying Fijians loose-forward, Johnny Dyer in French based club, Biarritz for the 2020-2021 season.

This is after his club Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) agreed to release the Reds wing Henry Speight on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old joined the Reds in late 2019 following nine seasons with the Brumbies in Canberra and signed through 2021 with Queensland.

Article continues after advertisement

Speight made his Queensland debut against his former club at GIO Stadium in Round 1 and went on to start in each of the Reds seven Super Rugby matches this year and scored three tries.

QRU CEO David Hanham says he has been a fantastic player for Australian Rugby over the past decade and was happy for Speight and his family.

Meanwhile, 28 -year-old, Dyer switches from Top 14 club Racing 92 and was included in the rugby transfer table in Pro D2 for 2020/2021.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.