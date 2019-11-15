Henry Speight to join Biarritz

Fijian-born Australian Wallabies winger Henry Speight will soon be joining Flying Fijians loose-forward, Johnny Dyer in French based club, Biarritz for the 2020-2021 season.

This is after his club Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) agreed to release the Reds wing Henry Speight on a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old joined the Reds in late 2019 following nine seasons with the Brumbies in Canberra and signed through 2021 with Queensland.

Speight made his Queensland debut against his former club at GIO Stadium in Round 1 and went on to start in each of the Reds seven Super Rugby matches this year and scored three tries.

QRU CEO David Hanham says he has been a fantastic player for Australian Rugby over the past decade and was happy for Speight and his family.

Meanwhile, 28 -year-old, Dyer switches from Top 14 club Racing 92 and was included in the rugby transfer table in Pro D2 for 2020/2021.