Future of girls’ rugby looks bright: Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka

Lynda Rabeni-Vatuloka, daughter of former Flying Fijian Seru Rabeni (right) and her Fijian team mate Levonah Motuliki. [Photo Supplied]

The rise of girls’ rugby shows no signs of slowing down, and New Zealand Under 18 rep Lynda Rabeni Vatuloka is one of the young stars leading the charge.

Fresh from an impressive campaign at the 2025 Global Youth 7s, Vatuloka has witnessed first-hand the talent and passion emerging across the women’s game.

She says the tournament not only highlights elite skill on the field but also showcased the camaraderie and support shared among players from different nations.

“There’s so much talent with girls in rugby. Watching teams from Fiji, Australia and New Zealand shows how much skill, teamwork, and art girls bring to the game. I really hope it continues to grow, and I’d love to see it expand in Fiji as well.”

Her tournament highlights included a thrilling pool clash against Fiji, where intensity met good-natured rivalry.

“Every time you see the Fijians, it’s an intense game with all the offloads. But they’re always cheering, no matter what happens. That support really made the games special.”

New Zealand went on to dominate the semi-final against Japan, taking a 19-0 lead into halftime, while the crowd—energized by Fijian players scattered throughout the stands—added to the atmosphere.

“After a kick-off, I heard, ‘If you’re tired, don’t be tired, Laura,’. It was funny, but it showed the amazing camaraderie between teams.”

For Vatuloka, the tournament reinforced the exciting future of girls’ rugby and she believes its in good hands.

Meanwhile, NZ girls and boys under 18 clinched the titles in the tournament that wrapped up last week.

