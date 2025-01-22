Fuga returns to Drua after motherhood

Merevesi Fugawai

After a year away from the rugby field, Merevesi Fugawai is back where she belongs, with the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side.

The lock and loose forward, who missed the 2023 season to embrace motherhood, has returned stronger and more determined than ever.

Her journey back is a story of resilience, passion, and the unyielding drive to chase her dreams despite the challenges of balancing family and sport.

“I feel excited, happy, and blessed to be back. I’m thankful that I’m still welcome to return, even after giving birth. Watching the girls play without me last year was tough, but it motivated me to work hard and make my way back.”

The Sawana, Vanuabalavu lass always felt rugby was in her blood.

Inspired by her sisters, who excelled in rugby and soccer, she dreamed of making her mark in the sport.

Despite the challenges of regaining fitness postpartum, she began training three months after giving birth, focusing on her health and building strength.

With her sights set on helping the Fijian Drua reclaim their Super W title, Fuga is ready to give her all.

Meanwhile the Fijian Drua Men’s team will face Rugby FC LA this Friday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.