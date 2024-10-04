FSC plans U23 15s for 2025

Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Sports Council and the Fiji Rugby Union for the Under-20 Sevens tournament, there is more in store for the future.

In addition to the U20 Sevens, the FSC is preparing to introduce an Under-23 15s rugby tournament next year.

FSC Chairman Gilbert Vakalalabure says this initiative is designed to further develop Fiji’s young rugby talent.

“And not forgetting that we are also in a plan, just for your information, sir, we are also planning for the Under-23 fifteens at the same time next year.”

This move aims to bolster Fiji Rugby Union’s talent pool by offering more opportunities for young athletes to showcase their abilities in both sevens and fifteens formats.

The FSC’s commitment to youth development will provide crucial pathways for the next generation of players.