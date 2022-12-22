FRU working on 2023 calendar

It has been quite an eventful year for the Fiji Rugby Union.

Next year is going to be a big one as well for the Union according to the Union’s chief executive, John O’Connor.

However, there are still some loose ends to tie before the 2023 calendar is finalized.

O’Connor says they’ll soon reveal when they’re going to start the new season.

“We still reviewing our final details of our calendar which we will present to the Council, the Board and the Council.”

O’Connor adds one thing is certain and is sevens will kick start 2023 in what is going to be a challenging year.

“I think the first planned event is the first Super 7s Series tournament which we planning to have on the 7th and we’re now in communications with the managers of the teams and so forth to make sure they’re ready.”

The FRU also met some sponsors this week regarding the Super Sevens Series.