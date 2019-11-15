Frank Lomani starts for Rebels in Super Rugby debut

Flying Fijians halfback Frank Lomani will make his Super Rugby debut on Saturday for the Rebels.

The Nukubalavu villager from Savusavu has been named as the starting halfback for the Rebels in their Super Rugby opener against the Sunwolves in Japan.

Lomani will form the halves combination with Wallabies flyhalf Matt To’omua.

Two other Fijians join Lomani in the starting 15 with Isi Naisarani at number eight and Marika Koroibete on the wing.

Reece Hodge, Dane Haylett-Petty and Billy Meakes are the other notable names in the Rebels lineup.

The Rebels play the Sunwolves at 3:45pm on Saturday.

Other games on Saturday will see the Sharks meet the Bulls at 5:10am and the Crusaders face the Waratahs at 6:05pm.

The Stormers takes on the Hurricanes at 1:05am and Jaguares host Lions at 9:40am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Blues play the Chiefs at 6:05pm while the Brumbies host the Reds at 9:15pm.