Flying Fijians to improve ranking

Climbing the World Rugby ranking is something the Flying Fijians are after next year.

The Vern Cotter-coached side is currently ranked 14th on the standings.

Fiji’s best ranking is 8th which was attained in 2018 but the team hasn’t been able to get past that position in recent times.

Fiji Rugby chief executive John O’Connor says the target is clear and that is to climb up the ladder.

“While we did well against the French Barbarians, it was not a ranking match that is why we are on 14th which is a big concern for us. There’s opportunities to build next year, I know the World Cup is the only time to have enough preparation time to get the team ready, hopefully we’ll achieve great things.”

O’Connor says they’ve reviewed the Flying Fijians performance this season and there were successes as well as drawbacks.

However, O’Connor is sure the team will learn from the 2022 lessons as 2023 is an important year with the men’s Rugby World Cup on the calendar.