Flying Fijians could play All Blacks in 2021

There’s a possibility the Flying Fijians could play the All Blacks next year.

According to a report by the NZ Herald the uncertainty remains over this year’s All Blacks schedule but two nations have reportedly been confirmed for a July series in 2021.

The All Blacks will play two test against Italy and one test against Fiji next July, if New Zealand’s border restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic allow.

The three tests would be scheduled for the same time as the British and Irish Lions tour South Africa, the NZ Herald has reported.

When or if the All Blacks will play in 2020 remains cloudy because of the pandemic with no official announcement yet being made on dates and venues for the Rugby Championship.

The chances of that competition getting off the ground in 2020 took a further blow earlier this week when Argentina forward Javier Ortega Desio returned a positive test for COVID-19.