Fitness and attitude are factors for selection

Fiji Men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has emphasized that a player can be one of the best on the field, but a bad attitude will prevent them from being selected.

This comes as the team prepares for the first leg of the World SVNS Series in Dubai at the end of this month.

Kolinisau says there are always a few key factors he considers before making his final selection.

“Obviously it’s always fitness and it goes down to attitude off the field and on the field, you can have a lot of talent but if you have a bad attitude to go with that then it’s a big no.”

He emphasizes that rugby is a team sport and each member needs to understand their role.

The 2016 Olympic gold medallist also believes that while they don’t have a standout ‘x-factor’ player, they’re working to build a collective team.

Our squad will depart Fiji this Sunday after competing in the Mataso 7s tomorrow and Saturday.

Fiji is pooled with New Zealand, the United States and Spain.