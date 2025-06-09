Fijians shine as Castres beat Lyon

Vuate Karawalevu. [Source: castresolympique/Instagram]

Castres put on a dominant display at home, defeating Lyon 36–22 in their French Top 14 clash, with Fijian flair on full show.

Vilimoni Botitu starred for Castres, scoring two tries, while teammate Vuate Karawalevu also crossed the line to help secure the win.

Lyon fought back through Jiuta Wainiqolo who scored two brilliant tries, but it wasn’t enough to match Castres’ strong all-around performance.

Article continues after advertisement

The win keeps Castres in touch with the Top 14 leaders, with Toulouse top of the table, followed by Pau and Stade Français.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.