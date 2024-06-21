Fijiana focused on next challenge

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana XV coach Mosese Rauluni says he is happy with how the side started against Japan yesterday.

The 24-15 victory secured last night, marked the team’s inaugural win against their Japanese counterparts.

Rauluni commends his team’s strong start to the match, emphasizing their ability to maintain pressure throughout their lead.

He says it was good to see the side keep the pressure on when they were leading.

Rauluni states that a standout element of the match was their robust defensive effort, which played a pivotal role in securing their victory.

Despite the achievement, Rauluni was resolute that the team must swiftly shift their focus to future challenges.

“We’ll just see how the girls come up after this game and it’s a pretty physical game. They had great defence on us too and lots of low chops so there’ll be a lot of good body hits. So what we will do is we’ll have a week off, not a week off but a week out of camp and training in Nadi for the full week before we prepare for all the Wallaroos and that’s going to be another tough test.”

He adds they will need to build on this win but also work on their weaknesses.