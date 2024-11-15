Fijian Drua academy duo awarded NZ rugby scholarships

[Source: Supplied]

Fijian Drua academy players Seremaia Salikikoro and Sefanaia Naqama have received rugby scholarships to Tauranga Boys College in New Zealand as part of the club’s partnership with the college.

Salikikoro and Naqama, both 16, were selected for their skills and potential by Tauranga’s rugby program after a week-long session with the Drua.

Fijian Drua General Manager Baden Stephenson called the scholarships a “life-changing experience”.

“Salikikoro and Naqama will receive an outstanding education, immerse themselves in a different culture, and join an elite rugby environment.”

Salikikoro, a student at Natabua High School, has been granted a three-year scholarship, while Naqama, from Sila Central High School, will study in Tauranga for two years.

The players are expected to start at Tauranga in 2025 and will return to the Fijian Drua following their scholarships.