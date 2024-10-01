Fiji U18 reaffirm supremacy with another win

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji School Boys Under 18 team doubled down on their victory against Australia School Boys defeating them 34-25 this afternoon in their second Test at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Australians took control early, establishing a solid lead from the opening whistle and applying pressure with their disciplined play.

Their fast start rattled the Fijians initially, but it also served as a wake-up call for the Fijian boys.

The Peniona Ranitu coached side regrouped and stepped up their intensity and responded swift and powerful, with the team showing greater urgency in both attack and defense.

This shift in momentum saw them break through the Australian defense, scoring three well-executed tries by Waisake Vakacere, Raymond Navunikaba and Ratu Epeli Roseruvakula before the halftime whistle turning the tide in their favor.

Australia narrowed the gap to 22-20 early in the second half with a well-executed try, putting the pressure squarely on Fiji.

The Aussies’ surge seemed poised to shift the momentum, but instead, it sparked an even fiercer response from the Fijian boys.

Fiji shifted into another gear, demonstrating their trademark flair and power.

Nathan Stephens pierced through the Australian defense for a crucial try, extending their lead.

Moments later, Asaeli Gade followed up with another dazzling run to cross the try line, effectively sealing the game.

Despite Australia’s fightback, Fiji’s resilience and clinical finishing ensured they maintained control until the final whistle, securing a decisive victory and leaving no doubt about their dominance on the day.