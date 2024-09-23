Fiji U18 focuses on Australia

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Schoolboys rugby Under-18 head coach Peniona Ranitu says they know what to expect this weekend when they take on the Australian Schoolboys side at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Our team is currently in camp in Sigatoka, and had a training session at the Sigatoka sand dunes.

Ranitu says they’ve been working on their attacking phases over the past few days, as they are expecting a fast-paced game from the Australians.

He also mentions that he’s trying to get players to bond before the match.

“We’re going through out phases, had a clarity session. We’re just trying to set up something for the boys to have so we can counter the tact of the big and faster Australian boys.”

Fiji U18 faces Australia at 6pm, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.



