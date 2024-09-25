Fiji Schoolboys ready for Australia

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Schoolboys rugby team is in high spirits as they gear up for their upcoming match against the Australian Schoolboys.

With the team pushing for a strong performance, the selection of the final lineup will be crucial as Fiji aims to put up a solid fight on the international stage.

Head coach Peniona Ranitu confirmed that the squad is injury-free and the players are giving their all in training sessions.

“The boys are well and good. There’s no major injuries, and they’re really working hard for the best 15 to run on Saturday and for the 23 players who are going to don that national jumper and work hard for the game against the Australian schoolboys.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

He adds that most of the boys has had an easy transition from their respective school side into the national side.



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Schoolboys side will face the Australian Schoolboys at 6 pm this Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.