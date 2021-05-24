Home

Eels up by two and moves to third

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 4:20 pm
[Source: Fox Sports]

The Parramatta Eels has moved up to third on the NRL ladder after a 22-20 win over the Panthers last night.

Eels around round eight last weekend was in fifth but bagged two points following last night’s close win to sit third with 12.

They are two points away from second placed Storm and four away from ladder leaders Panthers.

Article continues after advertisement

The Cowboys are now in fourth with 10 points.
Round nine continues today between the Sea Eagles and the Wests Tigers, the Roosters take on the Titans at 7.30pm while Cowboys meet Knights at 9.35pm.

[Source: nrl.com]

