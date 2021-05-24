Home

Rugby

Eels lose five players to injuries

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 10:39 am
Sean Russell [Source: nine.com.au]

The Parramatta Eels now have five players unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Three players were injured in round one including winger Sean Russell who is in hospital after suffering a fractured rib and a punctured lung.

The club is unsure when Russell will return but will provide an update when his prognosis is clearer.

Article continues after advertisement

Ryan Matterson is out for the foreseeable future after suffering a hamstring injury and Marata Niukore with a calf injury.

Maika Sivo remains sidelined as he recovers from a ruptured ACL while Haze Dunster is out for the season after injuring his ACL, MCL and PCL.

Round two starts tomorrow with the Storm playing Rabbitohs at 9pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

[Source: Parramatta Eels]

