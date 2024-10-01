Drua to possibly sign one more ahead of season

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is looking at the possibility of adding one more player to their squad before the start of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

CEO Mark Evans says that while nothing is confirmed yet, there is still a chance for another signing.

Evans adds that this addition could help strengthen the team as they prepare for the challenges of the new season, giving them more depth and options to compete in the tough Super Rugby competition.

“We have announced them all now: Vuate, Joe Tamani, Peni Ravai, and Inia. We have done those four. There might be one more! There might be one more, don’t know!”

Meanwhile, the 2025 fixtures were announced yesterday, and Evans says they are looking forward to a memorable opening of the new season.

The Drua will meet the Brumbies at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 3.35 pm on the 15th of February.