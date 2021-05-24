Home

Drua terminates Vularika’s contract

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 15, 2022 9:44 pm
Serupepeli Vularika. [Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Fiji Rugby Union have terminated Serupepeli Vularika’s contract from the club due to disciplinary reasons.

Vularika will return to Fiji and discuss future opportunities with the FRU.

In a statement, Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says all the players in the squad are expected to live up to their values and adhere to the standards.

Article continues after advertisement

Byrne says they’re disappointed to have to make this decision regarding Vularika, but the decision was made in the best interest of the club.

He reiterates that the foundation of a successful professional team are the values that underpin it.

Byrne says they’ll not make any further comments regarding Vularika.

The Drua will continue with its Super Rugby campaign this week against the Force on Saturday at 3.35 pm.

Meanwhile, before that at 1 pm the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will face Western Force.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

